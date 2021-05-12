Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: integer overflow via eBPF
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via eBPF of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter