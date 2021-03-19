Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via retrieve_ptr_limit
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via retrieve_ptr_limit() of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
