Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via Speculatively Out-of-bounds Loads

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Speculatively Out-of-bounds Loads of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

