Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via Bluetooth A2MP

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Bluetooth A2MP of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

