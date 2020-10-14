Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via IPsec Unencrypted GENEVE Tunnels

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via IPsec Unencrypted GENEVE Tunnels of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

