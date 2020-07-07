Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via cmm_timeout_handler

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via cmm_timeout_handler() of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

