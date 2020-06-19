Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via Indirect Branch Prediction Barrier

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Indirect Branch Prediction Barrier of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...