Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via KVM Missing TLB Flushes

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker, inside a guest system, can read a memory fragment via KVM Missing TLB Flushes of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.

