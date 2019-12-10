Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: information disclosure via KVM MSR_IA32_TSX_CTRL
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass access restrictions to data via KVM MSR_IA32_TSX_CTRL of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.
