Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: file reading via Overlayfs Unprivileged User Namespaces
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via Overlayfs Unprivileged User Namespaces of the Linux kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
