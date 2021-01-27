Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: directory traversal via fs/nfsd/nfs3xdr.c

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via fs/nfsd/nfs3xdr.c of the Linux kernel, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...