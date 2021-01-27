Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: directory traversal via fs/nfsd/nfs3xdr.c
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via fs/nfsd/nfs3xdr.c of the Linux kernel, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
