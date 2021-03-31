Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via Netfilter Memory Barriers

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Netfilter Memory Barriers of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

