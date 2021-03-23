Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via intel_pmu_drain_pebs_nhm
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via intel_pmu_drain_pebs_nhm() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter