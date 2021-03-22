Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via fs/io_uring.c
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via fs/io_uring.c of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
