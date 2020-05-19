Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via the VFIO device driver

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via VFIO of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

