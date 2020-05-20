Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via xfs
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger long delay in a xfs operation of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
