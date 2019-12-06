Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via fpregs_state_valid

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via fpregs_state_valid() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...