Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: code execution via futex_lock_pi
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE
Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via futex_lock_pi() of the Linux kernel, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter