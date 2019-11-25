Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: buffer overflow via mmwifiex_process_tdls_action_frame
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via mmwifiex_process_tdls_action_frame() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
