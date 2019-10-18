Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: buffer overflow via rtl_p2p_noa_ie
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via rtl_p2p_noa_ie() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
