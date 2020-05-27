Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: SELinux validation bypass for netlink messages
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Linux, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SLES,
Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass SELinux restrictions on netlink messages by bundling them into a unique system call.
