Vigil@nce - Linux kernel, OpenBSD: information disclosure via Intel GPU EU State During Context Switch
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, OpenBSD, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Intel GPU EU State During Context Switch of the Linux or OpenBSD kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.
