Vigil@nce - Linux kernel, OpenBSD: information disclosure via Intel GPU EU State During Context Switch

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux, OpenBSD, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Intel GPU EU State During Context Switch of the Linux or OpenBSD kernel, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...