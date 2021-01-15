Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: NULL pointer dereference via DRM_IOCTL_NOUVEAU_CHANNEL_ALLOC
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via DRM_IOCTL_NOUVEAU_CHANNEL_ALLOC of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
