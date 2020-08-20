Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: NULL pointer dereference via cgroup_sk_alloc

September 2020

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via cgroup_sk_alloc() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.

