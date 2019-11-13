Vigil@nce - Linux kernel CIFS Client, Samba Client: directory traversal
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux, openSUSE Leap, RSA Authentication Manager, Samba, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of the Linux kernel CIFS Client or the Samba Client, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
