Vigil@nce - Linux-Pam: privilege escalation via Root Empty Password

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Root Empty Password of Linux-Pam, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...