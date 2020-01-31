Vigil@nce - Links: information disclosure via Tor Clear Dns Prefetch Requests

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Tor Clear Dns Prefetch Requests of Links, in order to obtain sensitive information.

