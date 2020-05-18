Vigil@nce - LibreOffice: information disclosure by encryption disabling

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can corrupt an encrypted MS-Office document to be edited with LibreOffice, in order to disable the encryption on next save and so get sensitive data.

Impacted products: LibreOffice.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can corrupt an encrypted MS-Office document to be edited with LibreOffice, in order to disable the encryption on next save and so to get sensitive data.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

