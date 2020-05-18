Vigil@nce - LibreOffice: information disclosure by encryption disabling
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can corrupt an encrypted MS-Office document to be edited with LibreOffice, in order to disable the encryption on next save and so get sensitive data.
Impacted products: LibreOffice.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can corrupt an encrypted MS-Office document to be edited with LibreOffice, in order to disable the encryption on next save and so to get sensitive data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter