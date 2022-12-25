Vigil@nce - LibTIFF: buffer overflow via _TIFFmemcpy(), analyzed on 21/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of LibTIFF, via _TIFFmemcpy(), in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
