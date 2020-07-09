Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: information disclosure via Kube-proxy TCP/UDP Services Access
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Kubernetes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Kube-proxy TCP/UDP Services Access of Kubernetes, in order to obtain sensitive information.
