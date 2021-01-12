Vigil@nce - Kubernetes Java Client: directory traversal via Pods Copy

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Kubernetes.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via Pods Copy of Kubernetes Java Client, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...