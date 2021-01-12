Vigil@nce - Kubernetes Java Client: directory traversal via Pods Copy
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Kubernetes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Pods Copy of Kubernetes Java Client, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter