Vigil@nce - Kleopatra: code execution via Openpgp4fpr Command-line Options

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Openpgp4fpr Command-line Options of Kleopatra, in order to run code.

