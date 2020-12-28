Vigil@nce - Kitty: code execution via Graphics Protocol Error Message

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Graphics Protocol Error Message of Kitty, in order to run code.

