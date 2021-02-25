Vigil@nce - Keylime: privilege escalation via Invalid Chain Of Trust
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Invalid Chain Of Trust of Keylime, in order to escalate his privileges.
