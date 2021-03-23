Vigil@nce - Keycloak: privilege escalation via External Identity Provider Replay
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via External Identity Provider Replay of Keycloak, in order to escalate his privileges.
