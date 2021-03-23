Vigil@nce - Keycloak: privilege escalation via External Identity Provider Replay

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via External Identity Provider Replay of Keycloak, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...