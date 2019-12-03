Vigil@nce - Keycloak: information disclosure via Hardcoded Dummy Domain

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Hardcoded Dummy Domain of Keycloak, in order to obtain sensitive information.

