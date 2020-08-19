Vigil@nce - Keycloak: denial of service via Large Simultaneous Content-Length Requests
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Large Simultaneous Content-Length Requests of Keycloak, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
