Vigil@nce - Kaspersky Anti-Virus: multiple vulnerabilities
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Kaspersky AV.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data flow, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Kaspersky Anti-Virus.
