Vigil@nce - Junos OS: directory traversal via J-Web
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via J-Web of Junos OS, in order to read/write a file outside the service root path. Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Juniper J-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, SRX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Junos OS product offers a web service.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in an access path. Sequences such as "/.." can thus be used to go in the upper directory.
An attacker can therefore traverse directories via J-Web of Junos OS, in order to read/write a file outside the service root path.
