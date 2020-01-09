Vigil@nce - Junos OS: directory traversal via J-Web

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via J-Web of Junos OS, in order to read/write a file outside the service root path. Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Juniper J-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, SRX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Junos OS product offers a web service.

However, user’s data are directly inserted in an access path. Sequences such as "/.." can thus be used to go in the upper directory.

An attacker can therefore traverse directories via J-Web of Junos OS, in order to read/write a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...