Vigil@nce - Junos OS: denial of service via PCEP
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious PCEP packets to Junos OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Juniper J-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, SRX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Junos OS product has a service to manage received PCEP packets.
However, when malicious PCEP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.
An attacker can therefore send malicious PCEP packets to Junos OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter