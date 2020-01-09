Vigil@nce - Junos OS: denial of service via PCEP

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious PCEP packets to Junos OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Juniper J-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, SRX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Junos OS product has a service to manage received PCEP packets.

However, when malicious PCEP packets are received, a fatal error occurs.

An attacker can therefore send malicious PCEP packets to Junos OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...