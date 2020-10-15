Vigil@nce - Junos OS SRX/NFX: denial of service via Local CLI Command

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Junos OS, NFX-Series, SRX-Series.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Local CLI Command of Junos OS SRX/NFX, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...