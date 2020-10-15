Vigil@nce - Junos OS SRX/NFX: privilege escalation via Web API Private Key

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Junos OS, NFX-Series, SRX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Web API Private Key of Junos OS SRX/NFX, in order to escalate his privileges.

