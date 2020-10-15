Vigil@nce - Junos OS SRX/NFX: privilege escalation via Web API Private Key
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Junos OS, NFX-Series, SRX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Web API Private Key of Junos OS SRX/NFX, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter