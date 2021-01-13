Vigil@nce - Junos OS MX/EX: memory leak via Trio-based MPC IRB

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via Trio-based MPC IRB of Junos OS MX/EX, in order to trigger a denial of service.

