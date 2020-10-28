Vigil@nce - Junos OS EX/QFX: overload via Virtual Chassis Layer 2 Frames
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS, QFX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via Virtual Chassis Layer 2 Frames of Junos OS EX/QFX, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
