Vigil@nce - Junos OS EX/MX/QFX/SRX: memory leak via 802.1X Authenticator Port Interface Flaps
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, QFX-Series, SRX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via 802.1X Authenticator Port Interface Flaps of Junos OS EX/MX/QFX/SRX, in order to trigger a denial of service.
