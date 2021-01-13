Vigil@nce - Junos OS EX/MX/QFX/SRX: memory leak via 802.1X Authenticator Port Interface Flaps

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, QFX-Series, SRX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a memory leak via 802.1X Authenticator Port Interface Flaps of Junos OS EX/MX/QFX/SRX, in order to trigger a denial of service.

