Vigil@nce - Juniper Junos Space: information disclosure via Clear Text Shared Secrets

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Junos Space.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Clear Text Shared Secrets of Juniper Junos Space, in order to obtain sensitive information.

