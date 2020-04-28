Vigil@nce - Juniper Junos J-Web: directory traversal

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, PTX-Series, QFX-Series, SRX-Series.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of Juniper Junos J-Web, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

