Vigil@nce - Juniper Junos J-Web: directory traversal
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Juniper EX-Series, Junos OS, MX-Series, PTX-Series, QFX-Series, SRX-Series.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of Juniper Junos J-Web, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
