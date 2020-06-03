Vigil@nce - Joomla Core: Cross Site Request Forgery via com_postinstall

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Joomla! Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via com_postinstall of Joomla Core, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

