Vigil@nce - Jenkins plugins: multiple vulnerabilities
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Jenkins Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, client access/rights, data reading, denial of service on server.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Jenkins plugins.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
