Vigil@nce - Jenkins Plugins: three vulnerabilities

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Jenkins Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Jenkins Plugins.

